Copy
View this email in your browser

Note: If this update is truncated in your email client, please either click the link at the top to "View this email in your browser" or scroll to the bottom and click the "Display Entire Message" link. 
----------

Hi everyone! 

I hope you are all doing well. We have MUCH to share today, so I'll get right to it. Before we get into new P500s, new products for sale, and all kinds of news and support information, I want to let you in on a little secret...and ask for your help.

GMT Merch is on the way! The secret is that for the past few months, Scott Mansfield and Rachel Billingsley, our Merchandising co-team leaders, have been planning the launch of a robust line of GMT merchandise. They're not quite ready to take the store live just yet, but it's getting close. As we prepare to launch, Scott and Rachel could use some help from all of you. Let's hear some details from them:

"Hi everyone! Scott and Rachel here. As Gene noted, we are preparing to launch a broad line of GMT Merchandise for our customers and fans to wear and enjoy. So for those of you who have been asking about where to find GMT merchandise, it will be coming soon in 2021!

Our plan is to start small with a limited number of items in our merchandise line and build up quickly as we learn which types of items you want to own most. You’ll have access to a broad selection of quality merch, from t-shirts to posters to hats, mugs, and more! We’ll get you a more detailed list next month. For now, here are a few examples of the types of merchandise that we plan to offer:  

 



Before we go live with new merchandise, we need your help! 

So we can decipher what kind of GMT merchandise you would like, please fill out this survey to give us your preferences, whether that’s t-shirts, mugs, hats, art prints, accessories, or something else. The survey will be live until Friday, May 21st at 11:00 PM PST."

GMT Games Merchandise Survey 


OK, thanks for your help. I know Scott and Rachel will use your feedback to make our merchandise offerings best fit what you want.

Now let's move on to the rest of this month's news....

New P500s. As part of this month's update, we are adding three new P500 games:

  • Battle of White Plains (Volume 10 in Mark Miklos' Battles of the American Revolution series) - Designed by Mark Miklos
  • Dubno '41 (Game #5 in Rick Young's Fast Action Battles series) - Designed by Francisco Ronco 
  • The Pure Land (Volume XIV in Volko Ruhnke's COIN series) - Designed by Joe Dewhurst

We're also adding three player favorites—Combat Commander: Europe, 5th Printing, Tank Duel, 2nd Printing, and Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 8th Printing—to the P500 reprint list. And we have the 2nd Edition Update Kit for The US Civil War. Please check out the "New P500 Additions" section for more details on all of these.
 
More Games Heading to the Printer. Mark Simonitch, Terry Leeds, Charlie Kibler, and all the talented members of our art team continue to produce plenty of games to keep our production queue full. In May, we have two new titles and SEVEN reprints heading to the printer. Check out our Tentative Production Queue section below to get the details.

Lots of you said last month that you really liked seeing the Tank Duel: North Africa box back, so this month I'll include a peek at the box back for SpaceCorp Ventures. Enjoy!



------------
Watch it Played Tutorial: How to Play 1960: The Making of the President. If I had to pick one person on the planet to teach me a game I'd never played, I think it would be Rodney Smith. His Watch it Played videos are precision-engineered teaching videos providing everything you need to learn and play a game in a concise 15-40 minute format. Rodney previously created a terrific "How to Play" video for Sekigahara, designed by Matt Calkins; I highly recommend it if you want to learn that game. His latest teaching video on a GMT game just dropped this week, and this one is for Jason and Christian's 1960: The Making of the President. If you want to learn this game (or as several veteran players have already commented, learn it BETTER), check out the video here: Watch it Played: How to Play 1960: The Making of the President

------------
2020 Golden Geek Nominees. Big congrats to eight of our designers, as their games have been nominated for the 2020 Golden Geek Awards. The GMT nominees (with designers listed and award categories in parenthesis) are:


All Bridges Burning - designed by VPJ Arponen (best wargame)
Atlantic Chase - designed by Jeremy White (best wargame)
Caesar: Rome vs Gaul - designed by Mark Simonitch (best wargame)
Imperial Struggle - designed by Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews (best wargame, best 2 player boardgame)
Versailles 1919 - designed by Geoff Engelstein and Mark Herman (best wargame)

Winners will be determined by gamer votes. So please go to the BGG Golden Geek Voting Page to vote for your favorites! Thanks!
 

------------
Frank Chadwick, I Presume? (from Alan Emrich). Remember Thunder in the East? Its development team has been working on this monster-size game project for the entire Frank Chadwick's ETO series. Think of it as a 5-volume series of 3-map games which smoothly combine into one huge Corps-level WWII gaming experience (and whose antecedent game is the introductory wargame classic, Battle for Moscow). Thanks to your support and the great success of Volume I: Thunder in the East, the development team, led by Frank Chadwick and Alan Emrich, has soldiered on in an effort to complete the entire series design in one giant bound.

And we are pleased to report some success in achieving its milestones as we prepare the alpha (in-house testing) version of the complete seriesYes, if we get this right, we will be able to turn in all the maps, counters, cards, rules, and player aids for the whole shooting match. Of course, we expect them to be published sequentially over time, but, having done our job, be assured that this is one monster game series that will be ready to deliver! Here are some important Alpha milestones reached:

  • The rules: These are complete. Right now, we envision the single document we are working with as two published books: the Core Rules (gameplay mechanics) and the Reference Book (the "lookup" exclusive rules for each volume and nation, plus extended examples of play and the combined game rules for Politics).
  • The maps: We have the maps for the first 4 (of 5) volumes, so all of the "action spots" are completely mapped out. Volume V: Victory at All Costs features the maps for Spain, the Urals, and the Mid-East, and those, while researched and prototyped, are still in the design queue as they are currently pre-alpha.
  • The counters: Short of playtesting proving otherwise, every counter for every sheet is done with some very small exceptions (e.g., the Soviets OOB for Volume IV: Northern Fire), but every Air, Naval, and Ground unit, plus all required markers, are complete and divided into sheets for their proper game volume. Again, these are just our humble playtest components, but the graphic artist is going to receive a very nice set of pieces to tidy up.
  • The player aids: Although playtesting occasionally finds a need for some other bit of game information to appear on a Player Aid, we know we're mostly there. Still to be completed are the OOB mats (we are making these incredibly useful) for Volumes II-V.
  • The cards: Again, short of playtesting discoveries, we have every card done up (as an alpha playtest component) for every game, and their decks are divided up for each volume.


In short, all of the big checkmarks are there (or nearly complete). Our next great milestone is launching a "sandbox" version of the complete ETO series on vassal, and vassal-meister Ken Keller has been working assiduously to get that ready for later this year. With that vassal module, we will be able to set up and playtest any scenario or campaign game, single-volume or combined, and playtest everything. With the full scope of this project on our virtual game table, we cannot wait to get enough ready to invite you in to join us and give it a whirl yourself. We know that none of us is as smart as all of us, and your questions, comments, and corrections will help shape this project to join the pantheon of great wargames.

Finally, we are launching a 3-part extended example of play for Frank Chadwick's ETO on the German invasions of Denmark and Norway in 1940. I just went live with the first part here:

https://www.watchword.biz/post/operation-weser%C3%BCbung-1-denmark

------------
GMT One Update - from Jason Carr. On the GMT One front, we finished one project and started a new project! First, we finished the bot design for Fall of Saigon and have the initial drafts of the player aid cards in testing now. We are putting everything through a round of testing with final materials to check for mistakes and consistency. Fall of Saigon uses separate bot charts for the 2 player and 4 player games, so extra care and cross checking is needed to ensure everything works properly. Our COIN Bot Developer, Kevin Crooks, will be blogging about the various challenges and changes that went into the design of these bots on InsideGMT soon.

Staying on the COIN side of things, we have started working on the bots for People Power; many of you have asked, and yes! the People Power bots will use the same card-assisted system as GandhiTru'ng, and Fall of Saigon. It's a team effort to design these, and no fewer than 5 different people are working to make sure that the bots work smoothly. It helps that People Power is a blast to play and a game only takes about 90 minutes from start to finish.

In case you missed it, GMT One was featured on Bonding with Boardgames with the Chief, as well as the 1 Player Podcast! Check these out to hear more about how GMT One approaches solitaire game design, working with designers, narrative in games, usability and accessibility, and the future of the hobby. Of course, we talked about a lot of GMT One projects and even talked about some of what to expect next!

The new project this month was a solitaire system for Jason Matthew's Twilight Struggle: Red Sea. Work on this is well underway and draws from the solitaire system build for Red Flag Over ParisAs with most games, the first step in designing a solitaire system is playing a ton of the game, something that is very easy to do with TS:RS because it is fast playing and very tight. More information on this will be coming soon! -Jason

--------------
Playtesters Wanted! Several of our design teams currently need extra testers. If you are interested in helping out, please contact the team members for the game you are interested in at the links below. We greatly appreciate you helping us test our games and make them better! Thank you!

  • Dubno '41. From Designer Francisco Ronco: "Playtesters wanted for the new FAB installment: Dubno '41. The game is already tested but we need some more players to test different approaches and strategies. If you want to participate in the largest tank battle of WWII, enlist now! Note that Dubno' 41 already has a TTS and Vassal module, so online play is easy.” If you are interested, please contact Francisco via email. 
  • The Pure Land. Fred Serval is developing the game and invites interested testers to sign up to test this new COIN game here: https://forms.gle/M7RXYVL7EC41NrVq6
  • Levy & Campaign Series. Volko is looking for playtesters for the next few volumes of the Levy & Campaign Series—the same game system as Nevsky and Almoravid. If you would be interested, it would include an inside look at all the Levy & Campaign projects in work: please email Volko.
  • Vijayanagara. Developer Joe Dewhurst is asking for playtest volunteers for this first game in our Irregular Conflicts Series (ICS). If you are interested in helping out, please contact Joe via email.
  • Skies Above Britain. From Co-Designer Gina Willis: "Jerry and I are just starting a round of beta testing for Skies Above Britain. This round involves two separate playtest teams:

    1. A team brand-new to the game, who will be learning it "blind," from scratch, using only a physical playtest copy of the game and the just-completed rulebook, playbook, and aids. They will play through our progressive-learning scenarios, which add components and rules sections until a player has learned the full game. Jerry is managing this team.

    2. A team that blends several experienced Skies Above Britain playtesters and some new recruits. This team will use the Tabletop Simulator version and will play only campaigns (6-8 patrols to complete a "chapter" of the Battle of Britain; as many as 4 chapters can make a full campaign depending on how long your squadron endures). We need this team to do enough playthroughs that we can assess our victory conditions, see how long RAF squadrons in the game tend to remain combat-effective, and how individual pilots' careers develop (does the game produce ace pilots at roughly the historical rate?). I'm managing this team."

    If you are interested in helping with Team 1 above, please contact Jerry White. If you are interested in helping with Team 2 testing, please contact Gina Willis. Thank you!

------------
New Accessory Products for Sale!

Extra Dice Sets for Commands & Colors: Samurai. We have 200 additional sets of these dice that come in the new Commands & Colors: Samurai. The price is $15 + shipping (1 lb) per set of 12 dice. If you'd like an extra set of dice to use with the game, click here to order and get them while they last! Enjoy!



Twilight Struggle Bakelite Counters. Last year, we partnered with our friends at BGG to create a beautiful set of durable plastic (bakelite) counters for Twilight Struggle. We now have about 1,000 sets of these in stock that we are offering to our customers for $40 each + shipping (2 lbs). If you'd like a really nice set of counters that look great and should last for hundreds of games of Twilight Struggle, get one of these sets while they last!

------------
Twilight Struggle named one of Polygon's Top Games of the last 20 Years! Congrats to Jason Matthews and Ananda Gupta for recognition of their Twilight Struggle design among huge entertainment site Polygon’s "Best 22 Boardgames of the last 20 Years." We love any evaluation that begins with “Long considered by board game aficionados to be the best board game ever made…” Congrats, guys, and well done!

------------
Vassal Ladder Tournament for The Last Hundred Yards. Inspired by the Combat Commander Vassal Ladder that has been running for a few years, there is now a Vassal Ladder Tournament for The Last Hundred Yards! The Vassal Ladder is a monthly matchup of players competing using the Vassal Software (usually live but occasionally by email). There is no experience required to join the Ladder! In fact, it’s a great place to learn the game, hone your skills, and meet some great friends and skilled players from around the world! If you’d like more information or to join the ladder, contact Mark Buetow via emailCheck it out to really get into this great game of tactical WWII combat!

------------
The Last Hundred Yards Writer/Video Promoter Wanted. As you might note from the new VASSAL Ladder note above as well as our pace of new additions to this series, Mike Denson's The Last Hundred Yards (LHY) tactical game system has gained a lot of traction with players and a ton of respect and kind words from reviewers thus far. We are at a place in the series' growth—with one game and an expansion already released, another game heading to the printer shortly, and several additional expansions already in the works—where we could really use a new team member—someone who knows and likes the game already—to work with Mike and the rest of the dev team to help with promotional writing (for InsideGMT mostly, but we're not averse to the idea of this new team member being a blogger who's a fan of the game and would also place articles they create for us on their own blog) and/or video—as we work to spread the good news about LHY to even more gamers around the world. These would be "meaty" articles/videos mostly, not reviews—AARs, looks inside the design, analysis of parts of the game system, etc.—for both already produced games and those that are currently in development (so, yes, you'll get to see some products that most people don't know about yet).

If you would be interested in working with Mike and the LHY team in this capacity, please contact Mike via email. Thanks!

------------
Hitler's Reich 2nd Edition Rules. For those of you interested in getting the 2nd Edition Hitler's Reich rules (special thanks to Kai Jensen for her outstanding work on these!), they are available for free download from our website. As you'll see, Kai did a tremendous job on these new rules, which are now the template for all further games in the Card Conquest Series, including February's P500 offering, Hannibal's Revenge. Here's the link to download the rules .pdf: Hitler's Reich Revised 2nd Edition Rules

For those of you who'd like a printed version of these 2nd Edition rules, we are sending them to the printer along with the May games. We expect them back in the warehouse in August. For those of you who ordered the game from us via P500, no need to contact us. We'll ship you the updated rules as soon as we have them. If you got your game somewhere other than from us, please contact our office folks via phone, chat, or email, and they'll add you to the list and send you the update when it's ready. In either case, there is no charge; this will be a free update to both groups.

------------
Space Empires Named #1 All-Time Game from Off the Shelf Boardgame Reviews. Congrats to designer Jim Krohn, as his Space Empires garnered this honor recently from the good folks at Off the Shelf Boardgame Reviews (Dominant Species is #3!). Here's a link to the Top 10 video (#1 game at 38:44; #3 game at 30:37).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtzVX95uXg0

------------
Designer Interviews

1 Player Podcast Interview with Stuka Joe. For those of you who like our CDGs and are interested in the CDG Solo system now nearing production, check out this excellent interview with Jose on the 1 Player Podcast.



The Players' Aide Interview with Carlos Diaz Narvaez Designer of Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella. I'm always impressed with the depth and breadth of the interview questions from our friends at The Players' Aide. So if you'd like to get a terrific look at Carlos' thinking as he designed this prequel to Here I Stand and Virgin Queen, as well as lots of information about how the game plays, click here to go to the interview.

 

------------
Join us Online at the SDHistCon! Like many of you, I was isolating during most of 2020 when physical game conventions and other public appearances were simply not an option. Although GMT had a presence at SDHistCon's online convention last year, I was unable to personally attend due to a scheduling conflict. I'm pleased to announce that GMT Games will again be participating online next month at SDHistCon (May 21-23, 2021). I'm even more pleased that I'll be attending the virtual Con this time as well (although, like many of you, I can't wait until Harold can host the physical event again, as it is one of my favorite conventions!).

SDHistCon has been a mainstay historical games convention in Southern California for years now. Its organizer, designer Harold Buchanan (Liberty or DeathFlashpoint: South China Sea), not only puts together an unforgettable convention experience stock full of interesting gameplay and discussions but—like the GMT Games family—is dedicated to helping build our historical boardgaming community and keeping it thriving. On Saturday, May 22nd, I will be hosting an online event at SDHistCon where I'll be discussing GMT Games, the state of the wargaming industry, as well as upcoming games in our production pipeline (maybe even a few sneak-peeks!); I might even bring a few of the amazing game designers from GMT Games to round out the discussion. We're proud to be attending SDHistCon in force this year, and, personally, I look forward to meeting many of you virtually as well as interacting with all the interesting designers and industry professionals attending along with me.

SDHistCon runs from Friday, May 21st, 2021 thru Sunday, May 23rd, 2021Registration for the convention begins on April 21st, 2021; we hope you register along with us and look forward to seeing you online at the Con!

---------------------
Keep up with GMT Online
Virtually every day, we announce new information, show off upcoming products, or give you a peek under the hood of our new designs in our various online sites and forums. For those of you looking to keep up with us online, here is where you can find us. Drop in and start a conversation!

GMT Games Website
InsideGMT blog
Official GMT Games Facebook Group
GMT Facebook Page
GMT Twitter Feed
GMT on Instagram
GMT on BoardGameGeek
GMT YouTube Channel
GMT on ConsimWorld

------------------------- 
We are doing our best to segment this update so it's easier for you all to read. Here is what you'll find in the rest of today's update:

- P500 Additions
- How to Play Videos
- Digital Games
- News You Can Use
- InsideGMT
- Charging and Shipping Update 
- Production Outlook
- Project Updates and Sample Art
- P500 Reprint Tracking 

Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games! Enjoy the games! - Gene
Today's New P500 Additions
(Click on box image to go to P500 page for more info and to order.)
 
             
                                                                                                            Battle of White Plains                    Dubno '41                         The Pure Land                                    BoAR Series Vol. 10                 FAB Series #5                 COIN Series Vol. XIV  
                (New on P500)                      (New on P500)                    (New on P500)
            
                                                                                                   Combat Commander: Europe               Tank Duel               Twilight Struggle, Deluxe Ed                               5th Printing                           2nd Printing                          8th Printing       
                (P500 Reprint)                       (P500 Reprint)                     (P500 Reprint)            
                                                                   
Recent P500 Additions:

                        655 Orders      444 Orders       679 Orders       231 Orders      266 Orders       816 Orders     1,740 Orders                 
               467 Orders       557 Orders      880 Orders       733 Orders     1,356 Orders      703 Orders      1,094 Orders            

New P500 Additions. We have three exciting new titles this time, all of them new installments of a popular GMT series.
 
I really enjoy working with designers over many years. Mark Miklos has been working with us for over 20 years now on the Battles of the American Revolution series. It's so great to see him still stoked with excitement over each new game in the series. I know that he can't wait to get back to GMing and playing in BoAR tournaments on the East Coast once our face-to-face events are running again. If you've ever seen Mark at one of those conventions, you KNOW he's "all in" with this series and the American Revolution period in general. I love the heart and passion that Mark brings to this series, and it shines through in the detail, balance, and fun that he pours into each volume. I'm thrilled to introduce you today to the newest game in this cool series: Battle of White Plains!

 Click the link or the banner below for more details!

Battle of White Plains

------

The second game we are adding to the P500 list this time is a new installment in our Fast Action Battles series. Rick Young, another long-time (I didn't say "old", Rick!) friend, has been most generous in allowing other designers to use his game system to create new games in the series. This time, Francisco Ronco, one of our new Spanish designer friends, has created, with Rick's permission and some oversight, the first East-front game in the FAB series. I think this really shows off the flexibility of Rick's system. First we had the Battle of the Bulge, then an island invasion (Sicily), followed by the all-out battle for the Golan Heights in the '73 war. Game #4 (heading into our art department soon) takes the system to WWII in the North African desert. And now we have a new game covering a massive tank battle on the eastern front! I think both fans of the series and players who like East front tank actions are really going to like this one!

Click the banner below for more details!


Dubno '41

Volko Ruhnke's COIN series, over 13 volumes, has immersed us in asymmetric conflicts from the drug wars in Columbia, the late 1950s struggle for Cuba, the enigma of 2000s Afghanistan, and into numerous 20th-century struggles involving both standard and irregular forces. The system has focused on counter-insurgency, intervention, struggles for freedom or against oppressive dictatorships, featuring and mixing political, economic, social, and military struggle seamlessly in one system. It's focused on smaller-scale conflicts as well as full-blown decade long wars like Vietnam. It's also taken us to earlier times, from ancient Rome to the mystical Pendragon. The last game we introduced in the series even takes us into the future, into conflict on Mars in the 23rd century. Volko's system has proven to be as intriguing as it is robust, with each game embracing the structure of the series system while providing a unique look into a particular conflict.

Today we are adding another such "unique look" to the COIN series, as designer Joe Dewhurst transports us back to 15th century Japan in this intricately-crafted gem of a game. I mean, Joe had me as a player at "clan warfare" and "Japan." But this game offers so much more. Civil War, religious insurgencies, "co-opetition" between government factions for Shogunate control, peasant revolts, clan loyalties, peasant economies, assassinations, and more! I'm thrilled that we can add The Pure Land to the COIN family today. I think you're going to love it!

 Click the banner below for more details!


The Pure Land


------------
New P500 Reprint Additions


Combat Commander: Europe, 5th Printing


Tank Duel, 2nd Printing


Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 8th Printing

------------
P500 Expansions/Upgrades/Mounted Maps. 

The US Civil War 2nd Edition Update Kit. This item will update your 1st printing of TUSCW with rules and charts that have been updated for the 2nd printing. Specifically, this kit includes:

  • Basic Rulebook (36 pages)
  • Advanced Naval Rulebook (16 pages)
  • 2 (identical) Player Aid Cards (11x17")
  • 1 x Union Setup Card (8.5x11", 2-sided)
  • 1 x Confederate Setup Card (8.5x11", 2-sided) 

------------
P500 Removals. None this time.

------------
 

 
Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. This month's new Battle of White Plains is the game referred to in last month's clue of "A new BoAR series game," and The Pure Land was teased in February as "a new strategy game of 15th century Japan."  A January hint previewed Dubno '41 as "A new WWII block game set in Russia." Note that this is not a comprehensive list (nor will I preview EVERY game we have planned), so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

  • A new "Flashpoint" game, designed by Jason Carr
  • A Solo and co-op strategy game with a Pulp Horror theme
  • One of Chad Jensen's unfinished gamesfinished!
  • A first for the COIN seriesa mini 4-pack!
  • A unique solo submarine game
And for you Panzer fans, here's something to look forward toComing soon to P500!:

Panzer North Africa Preview
 
En Portée
 
More often referred to as just Portée, this term describes the practice of mounting a towed anti-tank gun or artillery piece on a truck, thus enabling the gun to fire from the vehicle or quickly dismount for normal ground operations. It is most often associated with the British and Commonwealth forces in the Western Desert Campaign, although it was also employed by the Italian forces during the same campaign.

  
 
Panzer North Africa includes both British 2 pdr. and 6 pdr. Portée anti-tank guns and an Italian Portée Cannone da 47/32.

Thanks to a combination of talents from a variety of skilled videographers and game teachers, we are developing a significant base of "How to Play" videos for our games. If you want to learn one of our games but learning from a rulebook just isn't your thing, or if you'd just like to "let a friend teach you the game" (as so many of us do when we can do face-to-face gaming), check out these excellent teaching videos!

New Listings This Month:
 

How to Play Imperial Struggle - by The Boardgames Chronicle

Part 1 - set-up, events, ministry cards: https://youtu.be/MFwsyxqUpjk


Part 2 - Peace Turn gameplay example plus some strategy tips: https://youtu.be/sdziPBj6vSo
 


Part 3 - War Turn gameplay example plus some strategy tips: https://youtu.be/K6nc646MHp4

 

Dominant Species Marine Video Tutorial from JonGetsGames: youtu.be/5SBFCyvwfZE









Flight Leader Training - by evildrganymede   https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5FYd5jY-iavXqZv_ciMgbJiT6tb8dnsI



Note, too, that these video's utilize EDG's excellent TTS module for Wing Leader, which is available here.


From Last Month:

Falling Sky Teach & Play (On Twitch) - By Guerric-Samples-Games. This came to us by way of  Volko, who really likes it and recommended it for all of us. Enjoy!



More Teaching Videos on the Game Pages of our Website:

To find a teaching video for a game you are interested in, go to www.gmtgames.com and search for the game you want. If there is a Teaching Video for that game, it will be listed on the right side of the page, under "Online Resources."
 
Yearly Best-Sellers January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (Updated Quarterly)
(Click on box image to go to Game page on our website for more info and to order.)
                 
            
 

 
Labyrinth, designed by Volko Ruhnke. Expansions designed by Trevor Bender:








Steam Early Access (for Mac and PC )

Twilight Struggle, designed by Jason Matthews and Ananda Gupta:

Steam (for Mac and PC)
iOS
Android

Mark Herman's Fort Sumter:

Steam (for Mac and PC)
iOS
Android
Our Most Recent Releases
(Click on box image to go to Game page on our website for more info and to order.)
                                   
                                  
 
Not getting these updates via email (anymore)? If you didn't get this update via email but would like to, here's a quick-and-easy link to sign up for our mailing list. GMT Mailing List Sign-up. Please feel free to pass this along to friends or anyone online who wants/needs to get this update via email.


------------

Imperial Struggle Intro Scenario and Quick Start Rules. For those interested, here is a fantastic introductory "War of the Spanish Succession" scenario and quick start rules document from Richard A. Edwards for Imperial Struggle (originally posted on BGG). Enjoy!

https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/207016/quick-start-rules-and-introductory-scenario 

------------
1/2 Countersheet for Two of Mike Resch's 1914 games. These are counters that Mike created as part of an update project for 1914 OaO and 1914 SmS. They include fixes as well as new counters to work with Mike's additional Optional Rules for the games. A double-sided sheet of explanatory notes will be included in this package which is now on our P500 list.

------------
Counter Trays Back in Stock. Here's the order link:

GMT Counter Trays (Set of 10)

------------
Find Opponents on GMT's Discord Server (Managed by Mitchell Land and Joel Toppen). Fellow gamers, in this time of social distancing, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that GMT maintains a Discord server which can be used to facilitate both finding an opponent and playing with that opponent using voice communication. To keep SPAMmers and BOTs out of the server, you need to contact either Mitchell Land (webmaster@gmtgames.com) or Joel Toppen (joel_m_toppen@msn.com) for a Discord invite. Enjoy the gaming and stay safe!

------------
COIN Series Discord Player's Club. For you COIN series players, check this out!
https://discord.com/invite/3nBMzpB

------------
The Last Hundred Yards Facebook Group. Designer Mike Denson runs an excellent Facebook Group that supports one of our fastest-growing series of games, The Last Hundred Yards. Check it out here: The Last Hundred Yards Facebook Group

------------
New Customer-Created Strategy Guide. William Walker (via BGG) has posted a Roman Strategy Guide for Caesar: Rome vs Gaul. Here’s the link: Caesar: Rome v Gaul Roman Strategy Guide. Thanks, William, for taking the time to create this!

------------
P500 Auto Orders Update. Currently about a thousand of our customers use the Auto-Order feature of our P500 program. This feature allows you to designate certain series of games as ones you want to automatically have a P500 order for anytime a new game is announced in that series (you set that up in your My Account section of our website - choose the Auto Orders tab, and it will explain the process).

Here's a small sample of what the Auto-Orders screen looks like


Note that Auto Orders happen immediately when we add a new game to the P500 list and at no time thereafter. So if a game is already on our P500 list, you still need to order it manually. But for any future additions in a series that you've designated as an auto-order series for you, the P500 order will be placed automatically when a game is added to the P500 list (and like any P500 order, no charge is made at that time, and you'll have plenty of time to delete the order if you should change your mind in the future).

We have recently set up three new series on our website that are now available in your Auto Order screen. These are:

Card Conquest Series
Irregular Conflicts series (Game #2 coming within a couple of months)
Rifle and Spade Series

------------
Fields of Fire Bootcamp. For those of you looking to learn - or just get more prolific with - Ben Hull's Fields of Fire series, check out this excellent website devoted to the game. Fields of Fire Bootcamp.

------------
Dedicated Wing Leader Website. For you Wing Leader fans, be sure to check out Lee's Designer Website for Wing Leader for extra files and news about the series.

------------
Official GMT Games Facebook Group. Our official GMT Games Facebook Group now is a community of over 7,900 gamers! If you have a Facebook account and you'd like to join our GMT Group to get the latest news, share game pics with other players, or just get your GMT-related questions answered, please go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/gmtgames.

------------
Facebook COIN Group. For those of you on Facebook who like our COIN series games, check out the GMT COIN Series Fan & Vassal Play group, run by Daniel Hernández Iniesta . There are about 1,300 gamers in the group already. It’s a great place to share COIN discussions, photos, and fun.
"Not There Yet" P500 Items That Could Use More Orders
Thanks for your orders this past month that helped Battles for the Shenandoah "Make The Cut"! (Click on box image to go to Game page on our website for more info and to order.)

               
           469 Orders      464 Orders      413 Orders      415 Orders      361 Orders      266 Orders     231 Orders 
Coming This Week on InsideGMT!
 
Here's an update from Rachel on this week's upcoming InsideGMT articles:

Lots of great stuff this week on InsideGMT! First up, on Monday, we published the fifth in a series of People Power articles from Jason Carr, this time discussing the New People's Army faction in the game. If you would like to read the previous four articles in this series, they can be found here.

On Tuesday, we published the third in a series of articles from Jason Carr about various projects from GMT One, GMT's in-house team dedicated to enhancing solitaire play of our games. In this article, Jason discusses Fall of Saigon, Fire in the Lake, and the design of the Tru’ng solo bot. We hope that you enjoy reading it.

Also on Tuesday, we published a sneak peek article from designer Francisco Ronco discussing the newest game in the Fast Action Battles series, Dubno '41. If you would like to learn more about Dubno '41 or would like to preorder the game, you can find the P500 page here.

On Wednesday, we published the second article in a Next War: Korea AAR series from Ian Sullivan. In this article, you will be able to read about turns 3-5 of Ian's game session. If you would like to read the previous part in the "All Along the Demilitarized Zone" series, you can find that here.

Thursday's article on InsideGMT was the second in a series of articles from Mitchell Land titled, "This is the Vietnam Game You're Looking For." In the series so far, he has discussed the game component updates in the upcoming GMT Edition of Nick Karp's Vietnam: 1965-1975 (Part 1) as well as some of the systems in the game that make it unique (Part 2). If you're interested in Vietnam games, you won't want to miss this series!

Last but not least, today on InsideGMT we published a development update from Congress of Vienna designer Frank Esparrago discussing the most recent changes to the game's map. Enjoy!

I invite you to visit InsideGMT.com this week to check out the aforementioned articles (and more!) from our team of excellent InsideGMT contributors.

-Rachel B

------------
This Past Month in InsideGMT!

Here are links to this month's new InsideGMT articles:

Laban! Chapter 1: Corruption and Patronage in People Power
Almoravid: A Quick Look at Forces
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter One, Part Three – Great Person “Spy” Cards
Factions in Red Dust Rebellion: Earth Government and the Space Battlefield Domain
It’s Not Easy to Be the Sultan: Modeling the Collapse of the Delhi Sultanate in Vijayanagara
Laban! Chapter 2: Support, Opposition, and Resistance in People Power
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter One, Part Four – Great Person “Power, Money (Mina) & VP” Cards
This is the Vietnam Game You’re Looking For, Part 1
Congress of Vienna: Designing Its Solitaire Game
Laban! Chapter 3: Violence and Nonviolence in People Power
Inside GMT One: Solo Play in Red Flag Over Paris
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter One, Part Five – Great Person “Negate” Cards
Commands and Decrees of the Deccan Empires: Aims, Means, and Victory Conditions
Faster Fire Resolution for Mons 1914 and Gallipoli 1915
Laban! Chapter 4: The Reformers in People Power
“All Along The Demilitarized Zone”: Playing Next War: Korea (Part 1)
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter Two, Part One – Competition Cards
Crusader: FAB #4 Development Update
Congress of Vienna: Designing Its Two Player Game
Robert Walpole, Earl of Orford, Through the Lens of Imperial Struggle
Laban! Chapter 5: The New People’s Army in People Power
Inside GMT One: Behind the Design of Tru’ng
Dubno ’41: The Little Known Battle of Dubno
“All Along The Demilitarized Zone”: Playing Next War: Korea (Part 2)
This is the Vietnam Game You’re Looking For, Part 2
Congress of Vienna April 2021 Gameboard Update


And in case you missed it, here are links to last month's InsideGMT articles:

In The Shadows: Playing the Occupation
Victorian Britain Comes to Life in Prime Minister
“Poland is Not Yet Lost”: Playing Next War: Poland (Part 1)
Time of Crisis – Playing Remotely During a Pandemic
Congress of Vienna’s Spring Campaign of 1813 AAR from the Transatlantic Team — Introductory/“Short” Scenario
Dominant Species: Marine Now on Tabletop Simulator
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter One, Part One – Great Person Investment Cards
“Poland is Not Yet Lost”: Playing Next War: Poland (Part 2)
Inside GMT One: What’s Next for Fields of Fire?
“It’s All in the Cards”: A Compendium of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East’s Cards: Chapter One, Part Two – Great Person Competition Cards
“Poland is Not Yet Lost”: Playing Next War: Poland (Part 3)
Recreating History with Prime Minister’s Scenarios
What is the ‘Irregular Conflicts Series’?

As always, I invite you all to head over to www.insidegmt.com, check out the articles, leave us your comments, and tell us what else you'd like to see us do to make InsideGMT even better! 
Most Requested P500 Games (by orders received through April 21)
(Click on box image to go to the Game page on our website for more info and to order.)
               
    2,308 Orders    2,294 Orders    1,762 Orders    1,740 Orders    1,703 Orders    1,675 Orders    1,644 Orders
 
        
      1,613 Orders     1,459 Orders   1,379 Orders   1,356 Orders   1,217 Orders   1,096 Orders    1,143 Orders
 
Charging and Shipping. Here's a look at our current and near-future charging and shipping:

Shipped: Bayonets & Tomahawks 
Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles 
3-Game Update Kit (Imperial Struggle, Versailles 1919, All Bridges Burning)

Our next charge will be Monday, April 26 (shipping approx. mid-May), for the following items:
The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 ( 3 lbs)
Storm Above the Reich ( 5 lbs)
Wing Leader Legends Expansion ( 3 lbs)
1/2 Countersheet for 1914 Games ( 1 lb)

We'll have another charge around May 15 for these two games, which should ship around the end of May:
1846, 2nd Printing (4 lbs)
SpaceCorp:Ventures (3 lbs)
 
------------
For those of you calculating shipping charges for these games, I've included the weights we are using for shipping in parenthesis after each game title, above.

To avoid any delays in your game shipment, please make sure you've updated your charge cards on our website before we charge. If you use the "Pay by Check" P500 option, please send your checks in to arrive by the charge dates. Thanks!
All-Time Best-Sellers (as of 12/31/20 - Updated Quarterly)
(Click on box image to go to Game page on our website for more info and to order.)
            
             
 
Here is our most current Production Status update from Tony and Mark. We update these monthly so that you will be able to follow progress as games get added and moved between pre-art, the art department, and the printer. Games with a ** following their entry are currently at the printer (we are a little more certain about scheduling on these). Entries listed in bold have moved up in the Print Queue since last month.

Note that we are seeing a slowdown in deliveries at this point due to west coast port congestion and delays. The information below has been adjusted in light of this.

Finished Shipping Bayonets & Tomahawks
Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles
Multi-Game Update Kit for Imperial Struggle, Versailles 1919, All Bridges Burning 

En Route to GMT. If no delays, at the warehouse by approximately 10 May.
The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 **
Last Hundred Yards Airborne Update Kit **
Storm Above the Reich **
Wing Leader Legends Expansion **
1/2 Countersheet for 1914 Games **

En Route to GMT. If no delays, at the warehouse by 25 May.
1846, 2nd Printing **
SpaceCorp:Ventures **
 
At the Printer: No Ship Date Yet
Absolute War
MBT, 2nd Printing
Normandy '44, 3rd Printing
Panzer, 3rd Printing
Panzer Exp 1, 2nd Printing
Panzer Exp 2, 2nd Printing
Panzer Exp 3, 2nd Printing
Tank Duel Expansion 1: North Africa
Tank Duel Tank Pack #1
Wing Leader Supremacy, 2nd Edition
 
Going to the Printer in May
1848: Australia
Battle Line, 11th Printing
C&C Ancients, 7th Printing
Conquest and Consequence
Dominant Species, 6th Printing
Paths of Glory Deluxe, 2nd Printing
SpaceCorp, 2nd Printing
Triumph & Tragedy, 3rd Printing
Twilight Struggle Deluxe, 8th Printing

In Final Art and Next to Get a Print Slot: Tentative Shipping approximately 4-6 months
Almoravid
Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 2nd Edition
C&C Ancients Expansion #5, 2nd Printing
Churchill, 3rd Printing
Fall of Saigon: A Fire in the Lake Expansion
Plains Indian Wars
Red Flag Over Paris
Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020
No Retreat: The Russian Front Deluxe, 3rd Printing
No Retreat 2: The North African Front, 3rd Edition
Update Kit for No Retreat 2
Norway 1940: A PQ-17 Expansion
Pacific War
Red Storm: Baltic Approaches
Salerno '43
Skies Above the Reich, 2nd Printing
Twilight Struggle: Red Sea
Vietnam, 1965-1975, GMT Edition
 
Nearing Art Department Readiness (some have a component or twosay a final mapwith an artist now, but the whole project isn't yet in the art department)
CDG Solo System
China's War
Expansion or Extinction
Great Battles of Julius Caesar, Deluxe Edition
Manoeuvre, 3rd Printing
 
There are quite a few games nearing Art Dept. Readiness, but these are the ones that Mark thinks are closest now. You'll see several of these move up and others added to this section each month.
Shout Out to You Online Content Creators Who Review and Support Our Games. Thank You!!!
(Click a logo below to read/watch a recent article/video about one of our games)

      

             
               

         

      

    
      
  
Note: If you have a blog or review site that reviews or adds content for one or more of our games, send a link to your article or video to gmtgamesmarketing@gmail.com and we'll make sure you are mentioned on our website and in our monthly updates.
 
Sneak Peeks:

Near-Final Art Samples for The Last Hundred Yards: The Solomon Islands





Near-final Map, Counters, and Labels for Conquest and Consequence





More Sample Art for Red Dust Rebellion Cards:


Tenzig


BiPartisan Resolution

------------
Project Updates

Congress of Vienna Game Board Update. The CoV design team has a longer and more detailed illustrated update this month than we have space for in this newsletter. Please check this link on our InsideGMT Blog to get all the details: Congress of Vienna April 2021 Map Update

------------
In the Shadows - Designers Dan Bullock, Chris Bennett, and Joe Schmidt



The In the Shadows team (Chris, Dan, Joe, and Jason) have been super happy with the feedback we have received from our playtesters. This has led to some really awesome evolutions in the design that we are excited to share with you.


Newest Version of the Game Board (Playtest Graphics)

The biggest change we’ve made is around the focus of play for the Occupation to the extortion and extraction of resources from France. A new action, called Roundup, moves the confiscated resources track from Paris to Germany. Once confiscated, the Occupation will gain these resources and release Resistance cells and maquis into play. This creates a more varied play experience for the Occupation and offers a more accurate historical simulation.



For the solo game we have made some changes to the personas and added a fourth player option, the Main D'Oeuvre Immigrée (MOI). The MOI was a subgroup of the communist Franc Tireurs et Partisans (FTP) made up of immigrants and Jewish refugees from around Europe. With a focus on Ambushing Collaborators around France, this persona offers an additional level of difficulty and replayability to the game.

------------
Mons, 1914 - Designer Geoffrey Phipps



Proofing and video production continues on "Mons 1914: The Mad Minute." The 2.0 series rules are proofed; we are now checking the Game Book, setups, and the Gallipoli upgrade kit. I have produced two Youtube videos so far showing the new Fire Modifier display in Gallipoli and the new assault method using Mons. Next up will be a general overview of Mons, a tutorial on the Line of Sight rules, and a deep dive into the most complicated fire cases that can arise in Gallipoli. - Geoff

YouTube videos:

    
      How Assault Works (6 minutes):                       Fire Modifiers (5 minutes) 


Here the German 84th Infantry regiment attacks with two battalions up front and one in support, with supporting fire from regimental machine guns, two field artillery batteries and a battery of 15cm howitzers attached from IX Corps. Will the thin line of Royal Fusiliers and Middlesex regiment hold?  (Playtest counters and artwork.)

------------
 

Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month, with status to the right if they are SHIPPING, AT THE PRINTER. IN THE ART DEPT, or NEARING ART DEPT READINESS. Please help us determine what to reprint by pre-ordering any of these that interest you. Thanks for your help!

The US Civil War, 2nd Printing: 1,021 Orders (+34) IN FINAL ART
Barbarossa: AGN: 903 Orders(+11)
Barbarossa: AG Center 2nd Ed: 874 Orders (+13) IN FINAL ART 
Barbarossa: AGS - 780 Orders (+10)
Normandy '44, 3rd Printing: 754 Orders (+41) AT THE PRINTER
Red Winter: Expanded 2nd Edition: 751 Orders (+9) NEARING ART DEPT READINESS

France '40, 2nd Printing: 714 Orders (+26)
Churchill, 3rd Printing: 653 Orders (+20) IN FINAL ART
C&C Ancients Expansion 5: Epic Ancients: 615 Orders (+13) IN FINAL ART
Pursuit of Glory, 2nd Edition: 610 Orders (+19) NEARING ART DEPT READINESS
Triumph & Tragedy, 3rd Printing: 596 Orders (+23) TO THE PRINTER IN MAY

1846, 2nd Printing: 497 Orders (+12) ENROUTE TO GMT
Empire of the Sun, 4th Printing: 467 Orders (+48)
Virgin Queen, 2nd Printing: 420 Orders (+10)
Great Battles of Alexander, Expanded Deluxe Ed, 2nd Printing: 407 Orders (+16)
Liberty or Death, 3rd Printing: 407 Orders (+30)
Hoplite, 2nd Printing: 352 Orders (+16)
Next War: Poland, 2nd Edition: 329 Orders (+20)
For the People, 4th Printing: 317 Orders (+17)
Fields of Despair, 2nd Printing: 314 Orders (+6)
Unconditional Surrender, 3rd Printing: 304 Orders (+17)
Combat Commander: Resistance, 2nd Printing: 302 Orders (+13)

Panzer Exp #1: The Shape of Battle, East Front: 298 Orders (+20) AT THE PRINTER
Comancheria, 2nd Printing: 287 Orders (+27)
Panzer, 3rd Printing: 273 Orders (+18) AT THE PRINTER
Washington's War, 3rd Printing: 257 Orders (+19)
Combat Commander: Mediterranean, 3rd Printing 255 Orders (+14)
Skies Above the Reich, 2nd Printing: 255 Orders (+15) IN THE ART DEPT.
Enemy Coast Ahead: The Dambusters, 2nd Printing: 247 (+9)
Next War: Taiwan, 2nd Printing: 235 Orders (+34)
Panzer Expansion 2: Final Forces on the E. Front: 221 Orders (+13) AT THE PRINTER
This Accursed Civil War: 221 Orders (+2)
Roads to Leningrad 2nd Ed. 213 Orders (+3)
Fire in the Lake, 3rd Printing: 207 Orders (+53)

Sword of Rome, 3rd Printing: 193 Orders (+6)
MBT, 2nd Printing: 191 Orders (+20) AT THE PRINTER
No Retreat, The Russian Front Deluxe, 3rd Printing: 186 Orders (+9) IN THE ART DEPT
WW2: Barbarossa to Berlin, 3rd Printing: 183 Orders (+7)
Thunder Alley, Crew Chief Expansion, 2nd Printing: 172 Orders (+5) NEARING ART DEPT READINESS
No Retreat, North Africa, 3rd Edition: 152 Orders (+2) IN THE ART DEPT 
Turn Zero Expansion, 3rd Printing: 141 Orders (+20)
C&C Ancients, Exp #6, 2nd Printing: 124 Orders (+8)
C&C Ancients, 7th Printing: 121 Orders (+34) TO THE PRINTER IN MAY
Labyrinth, The Awakening, 2nd Printing: 119 Orders (+17)
Panzer Expansion #3, 2nd Printing: 118 Orders (+19) AT THE PRINTER
Paths of Glory, Deluxe Edition, 2nd Printing: 108 Orders (+108) TO THE PRINTER IN MAY
SpaceCorp, 2nd Printing: 107 Orders (+16) TO THE PRINTER IN MAY

Manoeuvre, 3rd Printing: 90 Orders (+6) NEARING ART DEPT READINESS
C&C Medieval, 2nd Printing: 86 Orders (+12)
Cuba Libre, 4th Printing: 86 Orders (+86)
Here I Stand, 500th Anniversary Edition, 2nd Printing: 84 Orders (+20)
The Last Hundred Yards, 2nd Printing: 80 Orders (+16)
Talon, 3rd Printing: 69 Orders (+15)
Wing Leader:Supremacy, 2nd Edition: 63 Orders (+5) AT THE PRINTER
Cataclysm, 2nd Printing: 49 Orders (+5)
Dominant Species, 6th Printing: 44 Orders (+8) TO THE PRINTER IN MAY
C&C Napoleonics, Austra Exp, 3rd Printing: 45 Orders (+20)
C&C Napoleonics, Russia Exp, 4th Printing: 40 Orders (+16)
Combat Commander: Europe, 5th Printing: New to List
Tank Duel, 2nd Printing: New to List
Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 8th Printing: New to List

Please see our RECENT ADDITIONS section of our website (bottom left of page) for a detailed list of new game support files, by the dates they were added.

Quick Links...
GMT Games Website
InsideGMT blog
Official GMT Games Facebook Group
GMT Facebook Page
GMT Twitter Feed
GMT on Instagram
GMT on BoardGame Geek
GMT YouTube Channel
P500 List

2017 Releases
2018 Releases
2019 Releases
2020 Releases
2021 Releases

Solitaire Games Listing on GMT Website
Best Selling Games All-Time
Best Selling Games This Year
Sales and Specials!

VASSAL Modules
Cyberboard Gameboxes
Online Demos
Living Rules
Gift Certificates



Your Friends at GMT Games
www.gmtgames.com
Toll Free Order and Support Line: 800-523-6111
E-mail: gmtoffice@gmtgames.com
Online Chat 9 pm - 4 pm Pacific M-F
from right side of any page on our website
Copyright © 2019 GMT Games, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:
PO Box 1308
Hanford, CA 93232

Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.